CM Bugti reviews Balochistan law and order following Noshki tragedy

QUETTA (APP) – A high-level meeting on law and order in Balochistan province was held at the CM’s Secretariat, with Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti in the chair.

The law and order situation in the aftermath of the Noshki terrorist incident was reviewed during the meeting.

IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, ACS Jome Zahid Saleem and other senior civil and military officers participated in the meeting.

The commissioner and Rukhshan Division DIG gave a briefing regarding the Noshki tragedy.

The meeting decided to revise the security plan to prevent such incidents in future.

“War against terrorism is not only for security forces,” CM Bugti said at the meeting, adding that this war was against the enemies of peace and was the war of the state.

Stressing the need for joint efforts, the CM said civil armed forces, bureaucracy, judiciary and media all have to fight this war.

The government would fight this war of the state against terrorism with political responsibility and a concerted plan of action, he maintained.

Bugti, on the occasion, directed to ensure payment of compensation to the families of the martyrs of the Noshki tragedy within seven days.