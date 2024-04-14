Six victims of Noshki massacre laid to rest in Mandi Bahauddin village

Updated On: Sun, 14 Apr 2024 20:21:10 PKT

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – The burial of six out of the nine labourers massacred by unidentified gunmen in Balochistan’s Noshki district on Saturday took place in Fateh Shah village on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth and DPO Raza Safdar Qazi participated in the funeral prayers.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as relatives and heirs mourned the tragic deaths of the victims.

Hundreds of people joined in the funeral prayers for the deceased.

Later, the victims were laid to rest in the local cemetery.

The heirs and relatives of the victims demanded swift action against the terrorists.