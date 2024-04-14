Punjab govt reduces roti price by Rs4

Updated On: Sun, 14 Apr 2024 18:23:59 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has reduced the price of roti (chapatti) by four rupees.

Announcing this on the social networking platform X [erstwhile Twitter], Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that from today, the price of roti has been reduced from Rs20 to Rs16.

She directed all district administrations of Punjab and relevant authorities to ensure that roti is sold at Rs16 from today onwards.

Maryam instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the strict implementation of this decision.