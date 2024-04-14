National Assembly's session called on Monday, Parliament's joint session rescheduled

Published On: Sun, 14 Apr 2024 15:38:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A National Assembly session has been called for Monday, while the joint session of Parliament has been rescheduled.

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the NA session on Monday at 5 p.m. sharp.

The NA session has been convened on the opposition's requisition, with discussions revolving around the opposition's agenda.

During the session, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asifa Bhutto will take the oath as a member of the National Assembly (MNA).

Meanwhile, the joint session of Parliament has been rescheduled.

According to parliamentary affairs officials, the joint session of Parliament will now be summoned on April 18 instead of April 17.

President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to address the joint session of Parliament.