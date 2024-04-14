Bahawalnagar incident: Govt issues notification of JIT

The team will investigate the incident

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government on Saturday issued a notification with regard to the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the Bahawalnagar incident.

Special Home Secretary Fazal-ur-Rehman will be the convener of the team whereas Bahawalpur Commissioner Nadir Chatha and DIG Special Branch Faisal Raza will be the members of the joint investigation team.

The team will also include a member each from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureaus (IB).

