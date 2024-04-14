Israeli army says Iran has launched drones at Israel

Pakistan Pakistan Israeli army says Iran has launched drones at Israel

Army spokesman said the drones would take hours before reaching Israel’s airspace

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 14 Apr 2024 02:09:22 PKT

(Web Desk) - Israel’s military says Iran has launched a number of drones at Israel, and it will take hours to arrive.

Iran’s press TV, citing Iranian sources, also reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched extensive drone strikes against targets in Israel on Saturday.

This comes nearly two weeks after an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria killed seven IRGC members.

“Iran launched UAVs from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel,” Israel’s army’s spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said late on Saturday.

“We are on high alert and readiness,” he added, speaking in a televised address, saying the drones would take several hours before reaching Israel’s airspace.

Israel has been on heightened alert since its strike on Damascus on April 1, even though it did not comment on the attack. Iran vowed revenge and a retaliatory attack has been expected.

President Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel was prepared for a “direct attack from Iran”.

And Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel was “closely monitoring a planned attack” against it by Iran and its allies in the region.

Washington said Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel that is likely to unfold over a number of hours.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement that President Joe Biden is regularly updated by his national security team and is in constant communication with Israeli officials, US partners, and allies.