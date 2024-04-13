Saudi Arabia always assisted Pakistan in difficult times: PM

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Seerat Museum

Updated On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 23:25:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday Saudi Arabia always assisted Pakistan in difficult times.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Seerat Museum to be built for spreading the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) among the new generation and for creating awareness about his life and character.

While talking about his recent visit to the two holy mosques in Makkah and Medina and offering of prayers there, he said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz warmly received his delegation and exhibited deep love and affection for Pakistan.

The Crown Prince, government and people of Saudi Arabia had deep feelings of affection and fondness for Pakistan and they always came to the support of Pakistan, he added.

PM Shehbaz added the Crown Prince said they would extend cooperation to Pakistan in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture and industry.

He mentioned that a high level delegation of Saudi Arabia would come to Pakistan soon saying, “this gesture showed their love for Pakistan.”

While talking about the project of Seerat Museum, he said it would help counter the adverse effects of Islamophobia and would support in spreading knowledge about the teachings and life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) among people living in Pakistan and abroad.

The prime minister said in a heinous move, an ideological divide had been created in the world due to which some elements were making negative propaganda against Islam and the personality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This negative attitude had created hate and divisions, he remarked adding the Seerat Museum would not only raise awareness about the life, character and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) but would also educate people how to live their lives and manage relationships with other people.

The museum would familiarize people outside the world about the life and character of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and nullify the negative propaganda, he noted.

He thanked His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz as well as the Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz for extending their cooperation for the project of Seerat Museum.

He said people of Pakistan would not never forget adoration of leadership of Saudi Arabia whose landmarks where spread all over Pakistan, like the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad capital.

He lauded Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, for his guidance and support for the project of Seerat Museum.

While welcoming the Saudi delegation led by Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa, he appreciated International Islamic Relief Organization – the charity founded by Muslim World League – for its welfare work around the world.

The prime minister said the organization was giving relief to the Palestinians who were facing inhuman conditions due to barbarism and aggression of Israel.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Palestinians and said his country would send more humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Gaza.

The prime minister distributed prizes among young Huffaz who memorized the holy Quran and had a complete command on the sequence of the verses of Quran and their references.

He also gave away prizes to the Qaris who recited the Quran in their unique and beautiful accents. He congratulated the children for the best recitation of the Quran at events in different countries.

“These children give message that with hard work the teachings of Quran can be spread to hearts of the people.”

He commended the youngsters for lighting their hearts with the knowledge of holy Quran and said the young generation should also comprehend the real message of Quran.

Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa also spoke on the occasion.

In the Seerat Museum, the different periods of life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and various aspects of his character and teachings would be observed with the aid of modern technology.

