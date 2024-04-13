President saddened by killing of passengers in Noshki

ISLAMABAD (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the merciless killing of passengers in Noshki.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the president expressed grief and sorrow over the barbaric killing of passengers by unidentified gunmen.

"Those who targeted innocent citizens cannot be considered well-wishers of the nation," he asserted, emphasising the nation's unequivocal rejection of the terrorists' nefarious intentions.

President Zardari extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the departed souls, as well as for strength and fortitude for the grieving families.

He affirmed that the security forces, supported by the nation, remained steadfast in their commitment to completely eradicate terrorism.