24 perish in Balochistan, Punjab lightning strikes

Officials say 16 people killed in South Punjab, eight in Balochistan

Updated On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 22:18:22 PKT

(Web Desk) – At least 24 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes as heavy rains battered the provinces of Balochistan and Punjab on Saturday, a private media outlet reported citing official sources.

According to details, lightning claimed the lives of 16 people in South Punjab and eight in Balochistan.

Officials said that eight people succumbed to lightning strikes in Surab, Dera Bugti, Pishin and other areas of Balochistan following the arrival of westerly waves in the province.

In Punjab, officials said, lightning strikes killed two children in Basti Kalwar, one person in Thul Hassan, a couple in Basti Khokhran Feroza, a farmer in Khan Bela and a shepherd in Mari Allah.

One person each died in Khairpur Daha and Chak-113 area of Bahawalpur district, while a woman was killed in a similar incident in Lodhran.

Rains, thunderstorms, and dusty winds have affected almost the entire Balochistan and some parts of Punjab.