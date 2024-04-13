CM Maryam review Punjab law and order, gives nod for special unit on cyber crimes

(Web Desk) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a special meeting in Murree on Saturday to comprehensively review the law and order situation in the province.

According to a handout issued here, the inspector general of police (IGP) provided a detailed briefing on the overall law and order situation.

During the meeting, it was decided in principle to establish a special unit and provide IT training to staff to combat organised and cyber crimes in the province. Various proposals and recommendations were discussed to take concrete steps to safeguard the lives and property of the people.

Approval was also given to enforce a special audit system to identify corruption and unprofessional conduct within the police force. Police officers and officials found colluding with corrupt mafias and criminals would face special court martial proceedings, the meeting decided.

Additionally, a mechanism for reporting bribery via the CM's special dashboard was approved.

The meeting also reviewed a proposal to establish a border security force to combat smuggling. It was decided to establish a specialised police force to effectively counter all types of crimes. Approval was granted to intensify efforts to eradicate narcotics, and legislation was proposed to impose the death penalty on those convicted of molesting women and children.

CM Maryam instructed strict measures to eliminate the culture of illegal weapons in Punjab, including amendments to relevant laws. She emphasised the need for additional measures to permanently eradicate kite-flying and the use of metallic wire.

"We will provide the latest arms and ammunition, state-of-the-art equipment, night vision technology, and drones," she stated.

The CM ordered a comprehensive crackdown to permanently eliminate terrorism, smuggling and criminal gangs. She also highlighted the importance of streamlining the prosecution and investigation system.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the chief secretary and relevant officers attended the meeting.