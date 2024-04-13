Punjab unveils Pakistan's first air ambulance service

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab unveils Pakistan's first air ambulance service

The service will be operational in June after completing training session

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 19:27:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has successfully accomplished its project regarding the launch of Pakistan’s first air ambulance service.

Taking to X, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz made an announcement about the first training session for Pakistan’s first air ambulance services. She said that the service will be operational in June.

“The service will be operational in June Insha’Allah. Accomplished in record time. Alhamdolillah!” read the social media post.

The provincial government has initially acquired an airplane for the ambulance service. The plane requires a short runway for landing.

The chief minister said that the government was also taking steps to get helicopters to expand the services.

In March, the Punjab cabinet approved the air ambulance project, marking a significant step forward in emergency medical services.

Under this initiative, there is a plan to initially get two aircraft on lease. These air ambulances will be equipped to transport doctors, paramedics, and essential medical equipment, along with life-saving medicines.

Patients could be shifted from any location to the nearest hospital and then to larger government medical facilities. In any emergency, any major nearby highway can serve as a landing site for the air ambulance.