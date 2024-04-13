Officer who misbehaved with girl at airport likely to face punishment

Pakistan Pakistan Officer who misbehaved with girl at airport likely to face punishment

Officer who misbehaved with girl at airport likely to face punishment

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 18:26:22 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In the case of the airport security force (ASF) officer misbehaving with a girl, the aviation division sought a report.

The incident the officer's misbehaviuor took place on March 10 at Jinnah International Airport. The video of it went viral.

According to sources, the incident took place on international arrival, where the little girl, who was going ahead to meet her father coming from abroad, was grabbed by the hair by an ASF officer and blatantly thrown aside.

The ASF had declared the video which went viral on social media as old.

According to the sources, the officer who misbehaved with the girl is likely to be given the harshest punishment.