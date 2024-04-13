PHC orders Transparency International to republish report on Pakistan corruption perception

PHC directs to clarify findings and publish unpublished data in revised report

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has delivered the final verdict regarding the case involving the Transparency International report, which had labeled the judiciary as the 3rd most corrupt institution.

In a comprehensive 31-page judgment, the Chief Justice has ruled that Transparency International must republish its 2023 annual report on Pakistan, including all relevant facts and unpublished data.

According to the written verdict, Transparency International was required to submit the revised report to the Registrar of the PHC by April 24th.

PHC has directed Transparency International to disclose the percentage of public opinion and make public all the rejected forms during the survey to eliminate any ambiguities.

The court emphasized that Transparency International must provide clarification on the National Corruption Perception Survey Report of 2023.

It further clarified that the decision to republish the revised report should not be construed as a restriction on freedom of speech.