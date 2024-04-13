CM Balochistan strongly condemns killing of 11 people in Noshki

Sarfraz Bugti said that the government will never let off those who shed blood of innocent people.

Updated On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 04:32:16 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday strongly condemned the killing of 11 people in Noshki, describing it a deplorable act of violence.

The chief minister in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and prayed for peace to the departed souls, besides sympathizing with the bereaved families.

He said that the government will never let off those who shed blood of innocent people. He vowed to thwart the evil intentions of anti-state elements for maintaining peace in the province.

