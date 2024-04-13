Section 144 imposed in Pishin

There will be a ban on gathering of five or more people at one place in the city.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Section 144 has been imposed in Pishin, a city of Balochistan, with immediate effect to maintain the law and order situation in the city, Dunya News reported.

A notification in this regard has been issued on Friday. There will be a ban on gathering of five or more people at one place in the city, Deputy Commissioner Juma Dad Mandokhail said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party have announced to hold a protest rally in the city today (Saturday).

