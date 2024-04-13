Senate Chairman vows to serve poor segment of society

Yousuf Raza Gilani said that people would witness results of development projects in near future.

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has vowed to continue mission of serving the general public particularly poor segment of society.

Talking to various delegations in Multan, Yousuf Raza Gilani said that the people would witness results of development projects in near future. He also pledged to convert Multan into city of lights.

The Chairman Senate said that PPP would perform its due role for ensuring maximum jobs to unemployed youth.

