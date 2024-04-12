Honeybee swarm stings Eid celebrations at Mandi Bahauddin amusement park

Pakistan Pakistan Honeybee swarm stings Eid celebrations at Mandi Bahauddin amusement park

Honeybee swarm stings Eid celebrations at Mandi Bahauddin amusement park

Follow on Published On: Fri, 12 Apr 2024 20:59:27 PKT

(Web Desk) – Picnickers visiting an amusement park in Mandi Bahauddin faced an unexpected occurrence on the third day of Eidul Fitr when they found themselves surrounded by a swarm of honeybees.

According to rescuers, the honeybees attacked people enjoying Eid festivities at Nawaz Sharif Park.

They noted that the bees were provoked when some children threw something at a beehive.

Following the incident, several people who were stung by the bees were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In response to the situation, the Municipal Committee implemented a precautionary measure by temporarily closing the park to the public.

They announced plans to reopen it after conducting a thorough spray to ensure the safety of visitors.