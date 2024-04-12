Lightning strike kills three as intense rainfall predicted in Balochistan

Pakistan Pakistan Lightning strike kills three as intense rainfall predicted in Balochistan

PDMA contact with its district-level counterparts to monitor the weather situation

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 12 Apr 2024 20:34:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - Two children among three were killed and one was seriously injured due to lightning strike as heavy rainfall was predicted in Balochistan.

The Met Department mentioned, aside from Quetta, drizzling was expected in areas like Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Ziarat while Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Sibi, and Jhal Magsi were expected to have significant rainfall, according to the Radio Pakistan.

It was also predicted that Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, and Kalat would see thunderstorms with intense rainfall.

In addition, rain was predicted in the following locations: Turbat, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Chagi, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Kech.

Following intense rains today, low-lying areas of Quetta were submerged. Additionally, Kalat was pounded by a dust storm that made visibility difficult.

An update shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Jahanzeb Khan said that two children had died in a lightning strike in Sorab district.

He said that the PDMA was in contact with its district-level counterparts and other allied departments to monitor the weather situation.