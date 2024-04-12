International Day for Street Children being marked today

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Like other parts of the world, Pakistan is marking the International Day for Street Children today.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to raise awareness about the rights of children who live on the streets and alleys and to provide them with the same comforts as other children.

In Pakistan, millions of homeless children live on the streets due to the lack of an effective social protection system.

According to various studies, 63 percent of street children become victims of sexual abuse and various diseases, including AIDS and hepatitis, due to various types of exploitation.

In 1995, a law was passed in Pakistan making it a crime to beg, including by children, but it has not been effectively implemented to this day.

Despite the lack of facilities, Pakistan's homeless heroes illuminated the name of the country internationally in the Street Child Games 2016.

Prior to this, Pakistan's street children's team won a bronze medal in the Street Children Football World Cup, presenting the nation with an invaluable gift.

Even today, children around the world face domestic violence, and such behavior has negative effects on their development.