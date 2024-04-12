Gillani urges all political parties to work together to deal with challenges

Pakistan Pakistan Gillani urges all political parties to work together to deal with challenges

Gillani said that government was aware of the country’s problems and taking steps to resolve them.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 12 Apr 2024 02:08:47 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, said that all political parties have to work together to deal with the challenges being faced by the country.

Addressing an Eid Milan ceremony in Multan on Thursday, Yousuf Raza Gillani said that the coalition government was aware of the country’s problems and taking steps to resolve them.

Gillani further said, it was the support of the people that enabled him to serve the nation from the coveted office of Prime Minister and now as Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan.

