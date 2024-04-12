In-focus

Three siblings die as car overturns in Sadiqabad

Pakistan

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) – At least three members of the same family were killed when a car overturned due to over-speeding in Sadiqabad on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Swaitra Chowk area of Sadiqabad where a speeding car turned turtle, killing two brothers and their sister on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.
 

