Three siblings die as car overturns in Sadiqabad
Pakistan
SADIQABAD (Dunya News) – At least three members of the same family were killed when a car overturned due to over-speeding in Sadiqabad on Thursday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred at the Swaitra Chowk area of Sadiqabad where a speeding car turned turtle, killing two brothers and their sister on the spot.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.