President Zardari calls Iranian President Raisi, extends invitation to visit Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 11 Apr 2024 23:29:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari contacted his Iranian counterpart Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi over the telephone and exchanged Eidul Fitr greetings.

According to a statement released by the Presidency, the president also extended an invitation for the Iranian president to visit Pakistan.

Zardari expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the Iranian leadership and bereaved families at the Iranian Embassy in Damascus following the Israeli attack.

He also expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities by Israeli forces.

During the interaction, President Zardari emphasised that Pakistan would continue working with Iran in all mutually beneficial areas to further promote bilateral cooperation. He also stressed the need to enhance intelligence sharing to address common security challenges faced by both countries.

President Zardari extended an invitation to the Iranian president for a visit to Pakistan, while also conveying well wishes for the health, well-being and happiness of the Iranian president and his family.