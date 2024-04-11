Overcrowded boat capsizes in Swabi's Kund Park

Updated On: Thu, 11 Apr 2024 21:09:59 PKT

SWABI (Dunya News) – A boat carrying 15 tourists capsized in Swabi’s Kund Park on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident occurred due to overloading.

Fifteen people were on board when the boat capsized. Rescuers quickly responded to the scene and managed to rescue three people.

Unfortunately, one person lost his/her life.

A rescue operation was underway to search for the eleven missing at the time of filing this report.

Teams from Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi are actively participating in the operation.