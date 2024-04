President Zardari exchanges Eid greetings with parliamentarians, PPP workers

NAWABSHAH (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari exchanged greetings with parliamentarians, workers, and office-bearers of the Pakistan Peoples Party at the Zardari House on the second day of Eidul Fitr.

According to details, Zardari met with several prominent PPP figures, including PPP Sindh chapter President Nisar Ahmad Khuro, MNA Shazia Marri, Provincial Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and Haji Ali Hasan Zardari.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Aijaz Dhamra, Arbab Lutfullah and Muhammad Ali Malkani also had the opportunity to exchange greetings with the president.

Others, such as Ali Akbar Jamali, Ashiq Zardari, Ghulam Shah Leghari and Khan Bahadur Bhatti also exchanged Eid greetings with President Zardari.