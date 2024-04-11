Murad holds caretaker govt responsible for deteriorating law, order situation in Sindh

Thu, 11 Apr 2024

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has held the caretaker government responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

Talking to media on Thursday, Murad Ali Shah stated that during the tenure of the caretaker government, the law and order situation in Sindh deteriorated. The caretaker government replaced Sindh's IG and SSPs as if they were all his relatives.

He said that police officers were transferred from one place to another, which gave rise to the issues of law and order, and it would take time to rectify all of this.

“There is street crime in Karachi but the police are working on it. Both the police and rangers are engaged in operations, and soon the situation will be brought under control,” he held.

It should be noted that during Ramadan, 19 people were killed and more than 55 were injured in encounters with dacoits in Karachi, while from January to date, 58 people have been killed in encounters with dacoits, and more than 200 people have been injured.

