CM Maryam takes notice of murder of 8 family members in Muzaffargarh

Thu, 11 Apr 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A man killed eight people including his wife and seven children with a hammer over domestic dispute in Muzaffargarh on Thursday.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the horrific incident of the alleged murder of a wife and seven children by her husband in Alipur, Muzaffargarh.

She sought a report from the Inspector General of Police regarding the tragic incident.

The chief minister ordered a thorough investigation to bring the accused to justice.