CM Maryam takes notice of murder of 8 family members in Muzaffargarh
LAHORE (Dunya News) – A man killed eight people including his wife and seven children with a hammer over domestic dispute in Muzaffargarh on Thursday.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the horrific incident of the alleged murder of a wife and seven children by her husband in Alipur, Muzaffargarh.
She sought a report from the Inspector General of Police regarding the tragic incident.
The chief minister ordered a thorough investigation to bring the accused to justice.