Sharjeel says 'illegal settlers' root cause of street crimes in Karachi

Robbers killed 17 citizens during Ramazan

Published On: Thu, 11 Apr 2024 06:01:24 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon on Wednesday said rising crime in Karachi was due to the people who are residing there illegally.

The minister put blame on ‘illegal settlers’ for fomenting street crimes in the city which claimed lives of 17 people in the month Ramazan.

According to a report, 6,780 street crime incidents took place in Karachi in one month, while 20 vehicles were snatched and more than 130 others stolen.

The report further revealed that 830 motorcycles were snatched and 4,200 other vehicles stolen during Ramazan.

“The Sindh government is making efforts to bring down street crimes. ‘Illegal settlers’ are the cause of street crime,” Memon told the reporters in Hyderabad.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, while talking to reports in Karachi, termed Karachi street crimes a hindrance in economic prosperity.

A few days back, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had given a one-month ultimatum to the provincial authorities to restore law and order in the province amid rising incidents of street crime in Karachi.