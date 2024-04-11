President offers Fateha at graves of parents, relatives

Sindh Minister Haji Ali Hasan Zardari was also with him

Thu, 11 Apr 2024 04:26:48 PKT

LARKANA (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Eid day visited the graves of his parents and other relatives and offered Fateha.

Asif Ali Zardari arrived at Baloja Quba where his parents and other relatives were buried. He showered flowers on their graves and offered Fateha.

Sindh Minister Haji Ali Hasan Zardari was also accompanied by President Asif Ali Zardari.

The president felicitated the nation on Eid with an emphasis not to forget the poor and the destitute on blissful occasion of Eid.

The president on his Eid message also pledged to support the people of Held Kashmir and Palestine who are struggling against the illegal occupiers of their land.

