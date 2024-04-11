People of Held Kashmir stopped offering Eid prayers

State terrorism continues on Eid day

Published On: Thu, 11 Apr 2024 02:37:26 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Indian government once again subjected the people of Occupied Kashmir to subjugation and oppression by not giving them permission to offer Eid prayers in Jamia Masjid Srinagar and Markazi Eidgah.

Indian state terrorism continued even on Eid in Occupied Kashmir. Kashmiri Muslims were prevented from offering Eid prayers in Jamia Masjid Srinagar and the main Eidgah.

The Indian troops unleashed unprovoked security checks on the Kashmiris as siege, house-to-house searches and violent actions continued there.

There was a curfew like situation in parts of the Indian Occupied Kashmir on the day of Eid and the people were bereft of their basic needs on Eid day.

All Party Hurriyat Conference senior leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest by the occupied forces.

The people of the Held valley had announced celebrating Eid with Pakistan.

