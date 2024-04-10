Army officer dies days after suffering gunshot wounds in Karachi robbery

A police official said one of the suspects had been arrested

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An officer of Pakistan Army died during treatment at a hospital in Karachi days after he suffered gunshot wounds during a robbery bid.

Major Saad Sheikh, who was posted at Pakistan Coast Guard in Hub, was going for Iftar from his office on a motorcycle on March 31 when the bike developed some fault.

Major Sheikh, who was wearing plain clothes, took it to a nearby mechanic for repairing where he encountered robbers, who opened fired at him after seeing him carrying weapon.

The serving army officer was initially rushed to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi and later shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Malir where he took his last breath on April 8 while receiving treatment.

A senior police officer told media that the army officer suffered four bullet wounds. Major Sheikh is survived by a widow and two children.

The police officer said that an investigation into the matter had been launched, adding that the assailants had also been identified.

Meanwhile, another police official claimed to have arrested one the suspects, involved in killing of the army officer.

