CM Maryam shares Eid joys with special kids, widows, elderly at Lahore's orphanage

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam shares Eid joys with special kids, widows, elderly at Lahore's orphanage

CM Maryam shares Eid joys with special kids, widows, elderly at Lahore’s orphanage

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 10 Apr 2024 17:02:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Social Welfare Complex in Lahore’s Township area on Wednesday and dedicated most of Eid day to spending time with homeless special children, widows and elderly women.

During her visit, the chief minister toured the ‘Chaman’, ‘Aafiyyat’ and ‘Darul Falah’ centres within the Social Welfare Complex.

She personally engaged with the special children, cutting Eid cake with them and distributing gifts, toys and sweets.

At the Chaman centre, established for destitute children, the presence of the chief minister delighted the children, who enthusiastically shared details about their education and hobbies. They expressed gratitude for the gifts received from the chief minister.

Later, Maryam visited the Aafiyyat old-age home, which provides shelter to destitute and homeless senior citizens. She conversed with the 39 elderly men and women residing there, even sitting with a sick woman and adorning her with bangles.

Maryam conveyed greetings from Nawaz Sharif, and an elderly lady expressed joy at Maryam's visit, stating, "My near and dear ones did not come on Eid, but my daughter Maryam has come, I am very happy." In response, Maryam emphasised her commitment to serving the people and the importance of valuing parental blessings.

Maryam also directed swift arrangements to facilitate the pilgrimage of an elderly woman at government expense.

Later, CM Maryam visited the Darul Falah, established for destitute widows, where she interacted with eight widows and their children. She expressed affection towards the orphans and hugged the children. The widows and children expressed happiness at Maryam's presence, offering prayers for her well-being.

During her visit to the complex, CM Maryam demonstrated a compassionate and caring demeanor, emphasising her dedication to serving the marginalised and underprivileged members of society on the auspicious occasion of Eid.