Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer offers Eid prayers in Model Town

Updated On: Wed, 10 Apr 2024 15:30:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A large number of citizens gathered to perform Eidul Fitr prayers at Model Town’s Central Park, where Allama Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui led the congregation.

Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood, accompanied by his son Hamza Mahmood, offered Eid prayers at the central park.

Former IPP chief Jahangir Tareen, MNA Awn Chaudhary and Model Town Society President Saifur Rehman were also among those who offered Eid prayers at the central park.

Strict security measures were put in place during the Eid prayer gathering.