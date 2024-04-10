Pakistan's economy to thrive on investment rather than loans, says Asif

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan's economy to thrive on investment rather than loans, says Asif

Pakistan’s economy will thrive on investment rather than loans, says Asif

Follow on Published On: Wed, 10 Apr 2024 15:00:47 PKT

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has emphasised that Pakistan’s economy would thrive on investment rather than loans.

Speaking to reporters after Eid prayers in Sialkot, the minister highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's emphasis on the necessity of investment which he believes would yield immediate results across various sectors.

Asif expressed gratitude for the hospitality shown by Saudi Arabia during the prime minister’s visit to the kingdom. He also mentioned discussions held with the UAE and Qatar.

The minister observed that the country's economy was undergoing a transformation, with the stock market reaching historic highs. He suggested that the IMF package currently being received might not be required in the future.

Asif criticised the PTI founder, labelling him as naive for suggesting to halt Pakistani foreign investment, despite continuous foreign remittances.

Regarding the Palestine issue, the minister stressed the importance of not forgetting Palestine. He lamented the apparent indifference of countries like the United States, Britain, and European nations, adding that “self-reflection on our own actions is also necessary”.