Four police officers removed as Shangla attack report presented to PM

DPOs, RPO, Commandant CPEC were found guilty of negligence

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An inquiry report on a terrorist attack claiming the lives of five Chinese engineers in Shangla district was presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who in the light of the inquiry removed four police officers from their positions for dereliction of duty, Dunya News reported.

DPOs of Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan, RPO Hazara and Commandant CPEC were removed from their posts.

Upper Kohistan DPOs Jameel Akhtar, Sulaiman Ahmed, DIG Hazara Ejaz Khan and Commandant CPEC Zafar Ali were removed from their posts.

Shangla attack report was submitted to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in which four police officers were found guilty of negligence.

Disciplinary action was taken against the Hazara regional police officer (RPO) as well as other officials over their failure to thwart the Shangla terror attack.