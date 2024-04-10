US envoy Donald Blome felicitates Pakistanis on Eid

Says Pak-US relations will be stronger

Follow on Published On: Wed, 10 Apr 2024 05:43:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - American Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has congratulated Pakistanis on Eidul Fitr.

In statement, US Ambassador Donald Blome said on behalf of the American Mission in Pakistan and the American people, “I extend my heartiest greetings to all of you, for your stay in Pakistan and especially for the people of Pakistan in the holy month of Ramazan.

I am convinced of the hospitality. I hope that the relations between the two countries will be stronger.”

It should be remembered that Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries, Europe, America and Australia will celebrate Eid today after the sighting of Shawwal moon, while Eid will be celebrated tomorrow in Bangladesh and India.