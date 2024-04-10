Yousuf Raza Gilani meets Bilawal at Zardari House

Bilawal Bhutto congratulates him on becoming Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Newly-elected PPP Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Tuesday met party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House, Dunya News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto congratulated Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming the Senate chairman and reposed his confidence in the new Senate chairman.

The chairman Senate expressed his gratitude to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for trusting him.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was elected unopposed Senate chairman and PML-N's Syedaal Khan Nasar deputy chairman on Tuesday.

Presiding Officer Ishaq Dar administered oath to the newly-elected chairman.

In his inaugural address, Gilani wished “Eid to all honourable senators.”

He thanked the allies, including the PML-N and the PML-Q, “who trusted in me.” He promised that he would try to live up to everyone's expectations.

