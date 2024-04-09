Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Pakistan Pakistan Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Weapons along with a large quantity of explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists

Follow on Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 20:04:05 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence based operation in South Waziristan district, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement that an intense fire exchange took places between soldiers and terrorists during the operation.

Weapons along with a large quantity of explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

