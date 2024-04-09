Malala urges PM Shehbaz to pay attention to girls' education

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has greeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM. She hoped Pakistan would make headways under his leadership.

The Nobel laureate urged the PM to pay special attention to the education of girls in the country.

In her letter, she wrote that Malala Foundation has donated $1.5 million for the promotion of girls’ education in the country.

She noted that Pakistan was spending only 2 per cent of the total budget on education and the foundation wanted the rate should be increased upto 4 per cent.

She urged the government to pay more attention to the education of the girls in the first 100 days of the government.



