Senate to elect new chairman, deputy chairman today

The newly-elected member of the Senate will also take oath today.

Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 03:36:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The upper house of parliament (Senate) will meet today (Tuesday) for the oath of newly-elected members and the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

According to details, newly-elected senators will take oath in the session after which the election for the constitutional posts of chairman Senate and deputy chairman Senate will be held.

The presiding officer nominated by the prime minister will administer the oath to the newly-elected senators. Members elected in the by-elections of the Senate on vacant seats will also be administered the oath.

The ruling alliance has nominated PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani as it candidate for the Senate chairman’s slot.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday decided to boycott the election for Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

The decision was taken in the PTI’s core committee meeting where the party urged for delaying the election owing to the postponement of the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

