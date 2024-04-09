Sehar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
04:16 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:56 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:18 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:23 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:49 AM
Ramadan Pedia
Three killed as jeep plunges into ravine in Khanpur Hazara

Pakistan

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

KHANPUR HAZARA (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including a woman, were killed and several other were wounded when a jeep carrying passengers fell into a deep ravine in Khanpur Hazara in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Rajdahani area of Upper Khanpur where a jeep fell into a gorge while taking a sharp turn, killing three persons on the spot and injuring several other.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
 

