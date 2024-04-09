Three killed as jeep plunges into ravine in Khanpur Hazara
Pakistan
KHANPUR HAZARA (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including a woman, were killed and several other were wounded when a jeep carrying passengers fell into a deep ravine in Khanpur Hazara in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred in Rajdahani area of Upper Khanpur where a jeep fell into a gorge while taking a sharp turn, killing three persons on the spot and injuring several other.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.