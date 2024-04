Eidul Fitr prayer timing in major cities across country

(Web Desk) - As the Eidul Fitr is just around the corner, the list of the timing and location of prayer in major cities is shared.

Islamabad Eid Prayer Timings

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at Faisal Masjid at 8:00am.

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at Lal Masjid at 7:30am

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at the main mosque in Marwa Town at 7am.

Allama Hamza Ali `Qadri will lead the Eid prayer at 7:15am at Jamia Masjid Media Town A Block.

Maulana Ghulam Murtaza will lead the Eid prayer at 7:30am at Masjid Al Huda Park Road.

Eid prayer will be offered at Faizan Madina G-11 center at 9:00am

Lahore

President of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Allama Hisham Elahi Zahar will lead the Eid prayer at UET Housing Society Tawheed Park at 06:00am.

Fasihuddin will lead the Eid prayer at Model Town Central Park at 07:00am.

Maulana Hafiz Fazl-ur-Rahim Ashrafi will lead the Eidul lFitr prayer at 07:30 PM at Jamia Ashrafia Ferozepur Road Lahore.

Mufti Iqbal Kharl will lead the Eid prayer at 07:00am in Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir.

At Badshahi Masjid, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will lead the Eid prayer at 08:30am.

Mufti Ramzan Sialvi will lead the Eid prayer at 07:30am at Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Data Gank Bakhsh.

At 07:30am at the Jamia Masjid Darbar of Hazrat Madho Lal Hussain, Maulana Mukhtar Ahmed Chishti will lead the Eid prayer.

Karachi

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Farooq-e-Azam which is located in Jonjhar Goth Nai Sabzi Mandi at 06:35am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:30am at Jamia Madnia Islamia in Jamshed Insari Park Gulshan Iqbal.

Eid prayer will be offered at 08:30am at Jamia Masjid Rehman, Ahsanabad.

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Noorani Baloch Goth Orangi Town at 07:45am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 08:45 in Jamia Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Faizan Town Nai Sabzi Mandi.

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Madani Kemari at 07:30am.

Eid Namaz will be offered at 06:30am at KD Ground Mangal Bazar Railway Society.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:30am at Jamia Masjid Nauman Sector 8/E Korangi Industrial Area.

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Haqqani Ali Muhammad Brohi Goth at 07:30am.

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Subhani Future Colony Landhi at 07:00am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:00am at Jamia Masjid Aqsa Muzaffarabad Colony Landhi.

Eid Namaz will be offered at 06:30am at Jamia Masjid Quba Sherpao Colony Landhi.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:30am in Jama Masjid Al Hadi, Gaddafi Town, Landhi.

Eid prayer will be offered at 08:00am at Jamia Masjid Farooq Azam Block Nazimabad

Eid Namaz will be offered at 06:30am in Jamia Masjid Munora Block L Nazimabad

Eid Namaz will be offered at 06:05am in Jama Masjid Madani Block N Nazimabad

Eid Namaz will be offered at 07:00am in Jamia Masjid Sabri Ranchorh Line.

Eid prayer will be offered at 06:45am at Muhammadi Masjid Ahle Hadith Orangi Town.

Faisalabad

Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani will lead the Eid prayer at Jamia Masjid Gulshan Rahmaniya Dawood Nagar at 07:00am.

Mufti Bilal Ashraf will lead the Eid prayer at Jamia Masjid Bilal Jhang Road at 07:00am.

Maulana Karam Dad Huzaifi will lead the Eid prayer at 07:15am at Jamia Masjid Hifzah.

Maulana Khalid Mahmood Qasmi will lead the Eid prayer at Jamia Qasmia Chauhar Majra at 07:30am.

Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi will lead the Eid prayer at Jamia Masjid Gol Ghulam Mohammadabad at 08:30 am.

Dr Atiq-ur-Rahman will lead the Eid prayer at 07:00am in Jamia Salafiya.

Mufti Muhammad Nasrullah Aziz will lead the Eid prayer at 07:00am at the Ahle Hadith Center Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:30am in Masjid, Imam Bargah Hyderia Aminpur Bazar.

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at 07:15am at Madrasah Fatima-Al-Zahra at 07:15am.

Multan

Former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi will address at Shahi Eid Gah at 08:30am while Allama Syed Mazhar Saeed Kazmi - head of Jamaat Ahl Sunnat Pakistan - will lead the prayer.

Hafiz Hilal Ahmad Owaisi will lead the Eid prayer at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria Multani at 08:00am.

Maulana Ghulam Durvaish will lead the Eid prayer at 08:15am at Darbar Hazrat Shah Rukkan-e-Alam Multani.

In Darbar Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, Qari Muhammad Saeed Sarmad will lead the Eid prayer at 08:30am.

Peshawar

The main gathering of the Eid prayer will be held at Eid Gah Charsadda Road which will be offered at at 07:00am.

Eid prayers will be offered at Sunehri Masjid Sadar at 08:00am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:00am in the Dervaish Mosque.

Quetta

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Shahbaz Town Quetta at 07:30am.

Eid prayer will be offered at Railway Football Ground Quetta at 08:00 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at Government Sandeman High School Quetta at 08:00 am.

Eid prayer will be offered at Eid Gah Ayub Stadium at 08:30am.

Eid prayer will be held at Jamia Islamia Madrasah Road will offer at 08:00am.

Eid prayer will be held at Jamia Islami Chiki Shahwani at 08:00am.

Eid prayer will be offered at Masjid Khizra Satellite Town Mosque at 07:30am.

Gujranwala

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Khurshid Ahle Hadith satellite town at 06:00am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 06:15am in the central Jamia Masjid Mukarram Ahl Hadith Model Town and Hafiz Asad Mahmood Salafi will lead.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be offered at 07:00 am in the Faizan-e-Madinah.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be held at Ground of Islamia College at 07:00am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:00am in Central Jamia Masjid Sheran Wala Bagh.

Eid prayer will be held at 07:00am at Jamia Masjid Anwar-ul-Masajid and Hafiz Muhammad Rafiq Qadri will lead the Imam.

Sialkot

Eidul Fitr will be offered at 08:00am at the Central Jamia Masjid.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:30am at the Jamia Masjid Dunga Bagh Mujahid Road.

Muzaffarabad

Eid prayer will be held at 08:00am in the main Eid Gah.

Eid prayer will be held at 08:00am in Jamia Masjid Ishat ul Quran.

Eid prayer will be held at 08:00am at Soheli Sarkar Masjid.

Nankana Sahb

Eid prayer will be offered at 7:30am at Jamia Masjid Ghousia Sirajiya.

Eid prayer will be offered at 7:45am at Jamia Masjid Noor.

Kundian

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Khaliliya Kundian at 8:30am.

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Makki at 7:30am.

Bahawalnagar

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be offered at 8:45am at Jamia Razaa e Mustafa Trust Bahawalnagar.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be offered at 8:15am in the main Eid Gah.

Kalabagh

Eid prayer will be offered at 06:15am in Jamia Masjid Ahle Hadith.

Eid prayer will be offered at 06:30am at Jamia Masjid Farooq Azam.

Chinyot

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Madani Chowk at 6:30am.

Eid prayer will be performed in Jamia Masjid Tabligh-ul-Islam.

Kamonki

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Astana Alia Chishtiabad Sharif at 08:00am.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:30am at Jamia Masjid Hydari Mohalla Hydari.

Kalarkahar

Eidul Fitr prayer will be offered at 07:15am in the main Eid Gah.

Eid prayer will be offered at 07:15am at Motorway North Site Jamia Masjid

Kandhkot

Eid Namaz will be offered at 08:00am in the main Eid Gah Kundkot.

Jhang

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Purani Eid Gah at 08:00am.

Gojra

Eid prayer will be offered at 08:00am in Jamia Masjid Chiragiya.

Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Ahle Hadith at 06:45am.

Mianwali

Eid prayer will be offered in the main Eid Gah at 07:30am.

Sukkur

Eid prayer will be offered at Gulshan Eid Gah at 08:00am.