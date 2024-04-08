Four schoolchildren die in vehicular collision in Toba Tek Singh

The van was destined for school to drop students and teachers off

Updated On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 11:06:01 PKT

TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) - A tragic incident has claimed the lives of four children and injured 11 others after a collision between a school van and a tractor-trailer.

This horrific accident took place at Pirmahal Interchange in Toba Tek Singh.

The injured include students, teachers, and the driver.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred when a school van from Chohar village was on its way to drop students off at their schools.

Officials said the bodies and injured were shifted to hospital.



