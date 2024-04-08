President summons Senate on Tuesday

Pakistan Pakistan President summons Senate on Tuesday

According to sources, the newly-elected senators will take the oath during the session.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 06:17:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the Senate session to meet in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Tuesday, at 09:00 am, Dunya News reported.

The President has summoned the Senate session in exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to sources, the newly-elected senators will take the oath during the session.

