PM Shehbaz said that late Javed Mehmood was a very capable officer.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former Punjab chief secretary and bureaucrat Javed Mehmood.

He prayed for elevation of ranks of the deceased in Jannah and condoled with the bereaved family.

He said late Javed Mehmood was a very capable officer and rendered invaluable services for the country.