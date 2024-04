Former Punjab chief secretary Javed Mehmood passes away

Published On: Sun, 07 Apr 2024 20:48:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief secretary Javed Mehmood passed away here on Sunday.

According to details, Mehmood, who had been suffering from cancer, was under treatment at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital for the past several days.

His funeral prayers will be offered at his native village Roshan Bheela in Kasur at 10:00am on Saturday (tomorrow).