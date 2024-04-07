Police arrest key trafficker linked to Pakistanis killed in Greece boat tragedy

Pakistan Pakistan Police arrest key trafficker linked to Pakistanis killed in Greece boat tragedy

Police arrest key trafficker linked to Pakistanis killed in Greece boat tragedy

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 07 Apr 2024 17:42:21 PKT

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – The Phularwan Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested another key individual responsible for trafficking a number of Pakistani citizens who died in the Greece boat tragedy in June last year.

Sources indicate that the police apprehended the suspect, Yasir, and seized illegal weapons during his arrest.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Yasir had played a central role in trafficking the Pakistanis who lost their lives in the boat wreck.

Yasir had allegedly extorted millions of rupees from them and facilitated their illegal transportation on the vessel.

The boat capsized near Greece, resulting in the tragic loss of numerous young lives, 350 Pakistanis.

Following due process, the police handed over the suspect to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).