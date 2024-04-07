Police report reveals arsenic presence on threatening letters received by judges

Investigation report forwarded to Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad Police have forwarded the investigation report concerning the threatening letters received by judges of the Islamabad High Court to the Ministry of Interior.

The report reveals that the letters were tainted with arsenic powder, although the amount was not lethal.

Also, data regarding the pens used to write the letters has been gathered, and the names of the sender(s), along with CCTV footage, have been transmitted to the ministry.

The report also indicates that analysis of the postal stamps affixed to the letters is ongoing, and anti-terrorism teams have been established for Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The report further states that daily updates are being compiled and submitted to both the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court.