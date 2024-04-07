PM Shehbaz leaves for Makkah to perform Umrah

MADINA MUNAWARAH (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Makkah on Sunday to perform Umrah.

According to a press release from the PM’s Office, he was accompanied by his cabinet members.

On the preceding Saturday, PM Shehbaz offered Isha prayer and nawafil at Riazul Jannah, Masjid-e-Nabwi in Madina Munawarah.

He visited the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country, as well as for the Muslims of Palestine and Indian occupied Kashmir.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also visited the Roza-e-Rasool and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, PM Shehbaz was welcomed by Madina Munawarah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan.

The prime minister is on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.