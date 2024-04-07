CM orders safari park not to charge entry fee on Eid day

Pakistan Pakistan CM orders safari park not to charge entry fee on Eid day

Three elephants being imported for safari park

Follow on Published On: Sun, 07 Apr 2024 04:18:38 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed safari park not to charge entry fee on Eid day.

Inaugurating Lion Safari at Lahore Safari Zoo on Saturday, the senior minister said free facility would be allowed to 60-plus people even after Eid.

She inspected different sections including salt range and deer & bird safaris in the e-safari cart.

She provided a timeline of three months for the establishment of the veterinary complex, bird hatcheries, information boards' installation, systemisation of electric carts, fixing of speed limit boards on pathways, fountains, artificial moulds, water ponds' construction and making the environment dust-free for the visitors.

She stated that two more veterinary doctors would be immediately hired for the health of animals, while separate vet doctors would be hired for different animals.

She also instructed for the arrangement of accommodations for safari park staff, ensuring the health of animals and their regular medical treatment.

The government was developing a safari park application while introducing an international bidding system for swings, she said and added three elephants were being imported from Zimbabwe for the safari park, for which four vet doctors would be appointed.

