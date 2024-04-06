Three perish in bus-bikes collision near Chishtian

Sat, 06 Apr 2024 21:53:40 PKT

CHISHTIAN (Dunya News) – Three people died and another sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided were hit by a passenger bus near Chishtian on Saturday, police and rescuers said.

The incident occurred on Hasilpur Road near Chishtian, where a speeding passenger bus collided with two motorcycles, resulting in the death of three people and injuring another.

Police officials stated that the bus driver fled the scene after the incident.

Rescuers transported the bodies of the deceased to a morgue for autopsy and the injured to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police have initiated an investigation.